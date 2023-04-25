1 dead, 1 injured in Lemont refinery fire

A refinery fire in Lemont has killed one person and another has sustained injuries, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion occurred at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at Seneca Petroleum, 12640 S. New Avenue in Lemont. The injured person has been transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Several fire agencies responded to the refinery, and at this time have controlled the fire. Initial reports indicate that the explosion occurred at an asphalt tank.

Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazmat situation has occurred and there is no danger to the public. The Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called to the scene, as well as ComEd. The explosion caused some power lines to come down.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates to this story.