Police increase presence at Plainfield South High School over unsubstantiated threat

Plainfield South High School will have increased police presence Friday in response to an unsubstantiated threat.

In a statement on late Thursday evening, Joliet police officials said the increased presence at the school was being done “out of an abundance of caution due to an unsubstantiated threat that has come to our attention.”

There is no immediate danger and the increased presence was being done as a proactive measure, police said.

“The Joliet Police Department takes all threats seriously and we are working closely with school administration to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” police said.