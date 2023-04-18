Joliet votes on water agreement with Chicago

The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement that sets the terms for buying water from Chicago for the next 100 years.

The agreement is the next step in the Joliet’s shift from local wells, the source of city water for more than a century, to Lake Michigan water.

Joliet is working on a deadline to deliver Lake Michigan water to city faucets by 2030.

The Joliet City Council vote will precede a vote by the Chicago City Council on the same agreement on Wednesday.

The Chicago City Council Finance Committee approved the agreement on Monday, and the Joliet City Council is likely to do the same.

“This is consistent with what the council wanted to do,” Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said Monday after a presentation on the agreement.

O’Dekirk’s comments were the only remarks by the City Council on what could be described as an historic agreement for the city of Joliet.

O’Dekirk said little else Monday, although he leaves office next month with the Lake Michigan water project as one of the major developments during his two terms of mayor. O’Dekirk initiated the search for a new source of water amid studies showing local wells would no longer meet peak demands by 2030.

The agreement ties Joliet water rates to those paid by Chicago residents.

Utilities Director Allison Swisher told the council Monday at a workshop session that Joliet will not be charged for costs specific to Chicago, including pension funds for city workers.

“We came to an agreement that it would be based on a cost of service,” Swisher said.

The agreement provides for Joliet to review what Chicago lists as a cost of service every five years.

The agreement also caps what Chicago can charge Joliet for water, Swisher said.

“We have the comfort of knowing that we will not have more than 5% water rate increases from the city of Chicago,” Swisher said.

The agreement will extend to other communities that have joined Joliet to create the Grand Prairie Water Commission, which will share in the benefits and costs of Lake Michigan water. Those communities include Romeoville, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Channahon and Minooka.