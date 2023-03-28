New Lenox man accused of recklessly firing gun, police say

A man was arrested after he was accused of recklessly firing a gun in New Lenox, police said.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, according to New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini.

Officers learned Angelo Lujano-Pagliuca, 23, of New Lenox, had a handgun and was pointing the weapon at other family members inside the residence, Alessandrini said.

Officers were met by several family members in the driveway of the residence and Lujano-Pagliuca was immediately taken into custody inside the home, he said.

Lujano-Pagliuca was found to have live ammunition in his possession but no firearm was located on him, Alessandrini said.

Three spent shell casings were located at various points outside the residence, he said.

“Officers learned that during the argument, Lujano-Pagliuca had gone outside and fired a gun,” Alessandrini said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and an unloaded handgun was recovered, he said.

The cause of the disturbance inside the residence is unknown but several family members had been drinking before police were called, he said.

“One female adult family member was reportedly pushed down to the floor by Lujano-Pagliuca but was not injured,” Alessandrini said.

Lujano-Pagliuca was booked into the Will County jail after his arrest. His bond has been set at $100,000.