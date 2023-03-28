Joliet man arrested for fatal shooting of his father

Jakeem Williams of Joliet has been arrested for the Monday afternoon fatal shooting of his father.

Joliet police said Williams, 32, is in jail on a charge of first degree murder.

He was arrested Monday near Elwood after the Joliet shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Fairlane Drive. Will County Sheriff’s police stopped Williams’ vehicle.

Police said in a news release issued Tuesday morning that Williams had left the scene of the shooting before they arrived. But they were able to identify the vehicle Williams was believed to be driving and alerted area police.

“A short time later, it was learned that Williams was taken into custody after being stopped by Will County Sheriff deputies and officers from Elwood Police Department in the vehicle at Route 53 and Hoff Road near Elwood,” Joliet police said in the release. “Joliet Police Department personnel responded to the traffic stop and took custody of Williams.”

Joliet police blocked off the driveway at 716 Fairlane Drive after a fatal shooting on Monday. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet police said Williams shot his father who was 50 years old but have not yet provided his name.

“A preliminary investigation indicated that during an argument, Williams retrieved a handgun from his bedroom and shot his father,” the release said.

The shooting occurred at about 3:57 p.m.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found the shooting victim in an open garage. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Officers established a perimeter around the residence and three other family members were able to safely exit the home,” police said. “Following a search of the residence, it was determined that Williams had fled the area following the shooting.”

Police said the Will County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The coroner’s office had not identified the victim as of 9 a.m.