Rockdale man charged with Joliet casino money laundering

A Rockdale man faces a charge of laundering tens of thousands of dollars from Hollywood Casino in Joliet.

At 2:14 p.m. on March 10, John Tomaras, 53, of Rockdale, was arrested by Illinois State Police following its investigation of alleged money laundering at Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet, according to an affidavit signed by Trooper Eric Caho.

Caho’s affidavit, which was filed in court, had alleged Tomaras was detained for suspected money laundering and structuring at the casino.

Tomaras allegedly visited the casino between Feb. 24 through March 10 with a total of $38,180 in cash that was laundered, according to Caho’s affidavit.

“The suspect conduced cash transactions to avoid transaction reporting requirements under state law,” Caho’s affidavit said.

State police agents executed a search of Tomaras’ phone, vehicle, residence and personal safe, Caho’s affidavit said.

The search revealed $34,528 in crash and evidence of suspected purchase or sale of illegal marijuana, Caho’s affidavit said.

“Suspect was unable to provide reasonable means for the amount of [United States currency] seized during the search,” Caho’s affidavit said.

No further information on the case was provided by Illinois State Police officials on Monday.

It was not clear whether Tomaras worked for the casino. A call and message to the casino was not immediately returned.

A $50,000 bond was set for Tomaras when he was booked into the Will County jail at close to 4:30 a.m. March 11. He was released about an hour later after posting 10% of his bond amount.