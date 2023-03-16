Mokena woman found guilty battery of elderly mother-in-law

A jury found a woman guilty of breaking into her 78-year-old mother-in-law’s bedroom at a Mokena residence and striking her several times.

On Wednesday, a jury found Nicole Vieni, 36, guilty of aggravated battery of a senior citizen, domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

Vieni’s 78-year-old mother-in-law was living with her in 2019 in Mokena when the abuse occurred.

The victim was in her bed in her locked bedroom when Vieni, who was intoxicated, broke through the door and struck the victim several times, knocking her to the floor, according to officials with the state’s attorney’s office.

“Vieni then took her mother-in-law’s phone and called 911, alleging that she had been struck by the victim and seeking permission to hit her back,” officials said.

Vieni ultimately admitted on the 911 call that she had already hit the victim, officials said.

When police arrived, Vieni was still at the home and her mother-in-law was lying on her bedroom floor unable to get up, officials said.

“Vieni’s 5-year-old twin girls also were in the home at the time the abuse occurred,” officials said.

Vieni is scheduled for sentencing on May 17.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Charlene Recio and Kelly Tebo along with Director of Victim Witness Services Nichole Pasteris, Domestic Violence Secretary Christine Kappel, IT Assistant Robert Valiska, and the Will County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.