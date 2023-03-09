Joliet police investigate shooting

Joliet police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting at a house on West Jefferson Street.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand.

The Joliet Police Department in a news release issued Thursday morning said they believed that the man was shot by a male suspect in the residence, which is in the 1000 block of West Jefferson.

“The suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of officers,” police said, describing the shooting as “an isolated incident.”

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance took the gunshot victim to Ascension St. Joseph–Joliet hospital for treatment.

Police said they continue to investigate the shooting. They encouraged anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.