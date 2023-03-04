Homeless man arrested for Joliet library damage

A homeless man already in jail has been accused of throwing a brick through a glass door at the downtown Joliet Public Library last month.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21, according to a news release from Joliet police on Saturday.

Police said they have arrested Bobby Robinsion, 42, a homeless man, for the incident.

The brick was thrown through the glass door at the Chicago Street entrance to the library.

Police received a report of the damage at 11:45 p.m. on the night of the incident.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, police said. Detectives identified Robinson as the suspect.

Robinson already has been in Will County jail since Feb. 25 on other charges that include aggravated assault and criminal trespass. The library incident will lead to charges of criminal damage to state supported property and criminal damage to property, police said.