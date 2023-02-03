Man charged with criminal sexual assault, child pornography in Romeoville

A man has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography in Romeoville.

The charges were filed on Tuesday against Kevan Gibbs, 33, following an investigation by Romeoville Police Department after it was contacted by a police department in Florida, according to a statement from Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka.

Gibbs, who has addresses listed in Romeoville and Wilmington, was booked into the Will County jail after his arrest on Jan. 27. He faces charges of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Judge John Anderson set Gibbs’ bond at $3 million after finding a reasonable basis for his warrantless arrest, court records show.

Tallahassee police advised Gibbs was residing at a Romeoville hotel with several family members, Hromadka said.

A teen juvenile was residing in the same room and Tallahassee police had information that Gibbs allegedly sexually abused the minor and was producing child pornography, Hromadka said.

Romeoville police followed up on this information and obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, he said.

About 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers executed a search warrant at Gibbs’ hotel room, Hromadka said. Gibbs was taken into custody, he said.

Four minor children were in the hotel room, and later taken into protective custody by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, Hromadka said.

“The combined efforts of the Romeoville and Tallahassee Police Departments resulted in the arrest of Gibbs and enabled these juveniles to be removed from a dangerous and abusive household,” Hromadka said.

A criminal complaint filed in court alleged that Gibbs sexually assault and abused a female minor. Gibbs was also charged in the criminal complaint with possessing digital video depicting child pornography.