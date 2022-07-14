Readers respond to inflation burdens

Shaw Local News Network asked readers a series of inflation-related questions in an unscientific survey conducted in June, including how they feel about their current financial situation, what they have done to cope with soaring prices and what they might do. Respondents were allowed to weigh in only once per device or email address.

>

When asked if their financial situation was better or worse compared to six months ago, 39%, or 448 of the 1,146 responses, considered themselves much worse off. Meanwhile, 1%, or 15 respondents, said they considered themselves much better off.

According to the survey, 95 respondents, or 8%, said they or a spouse had lost a job in the last six months and 170, or 15%, said they have adjusted their spending habits as a result of rising costs or inflation.

Regarding how they feel about the next six months, 36%, or 411 of the 1,146 people who responded, said they thought they would be much worse off financially. Of the total people who replied, just 2%, or 18 of the 1,146 respondents, said they felt they would be much better off.

The survey also asked participants to consider their own decisions and rank what they were most likely to cut. Concerts or sporting events were first on the list of things to cut for 70%, or 807 of the 1,146 respondents. That was followed by alcohol/smoking/gambling, 59%; travel, 58%; newspapers or magazines, 48%; dining out, 44%; clothing, 40%; groceries and streaming services, 36% each; and gas was last at 25%, according to the survey.