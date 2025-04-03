Times 2025 boys track preview: 5 to watch

Ottawa's Weston Averkamp is back for his senior season after earning the 2024 Times Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award last season. (Brian Hoxsey)

Weston Averkamp

Weston Averkamp, sr., Ottawa

Averkamp — the 2024 Times Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year — captured a Class 3A sectional championship in 300-meter hurdles and also earned a sixth-place medal at the state finals with a clocking of 39.11 seconds. He was also a sectional runner-up and qualified for state in the 100 hurdles but fell 0.26 seconds short of a berth in the finals.

Isaiah Brown

Isaiah Brown, sr., Streator

Brown qualified for the IHSA state meet in the 4x200 relay in 2023 and individually in the 200-meter dash last year after a runner-up finish at the Pontiac Sectional. At state, his clocking of a personal best 22.18 seconds was just .14 seconds away from advancing him to the finals.

Sandwich senior Simeion Harris

Simeion Harris, sr., Sandwich

Harris qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season in the 400 with a fourth-place finish at the Sycamore Sectional, then took seventh to earn a medal. He was also part of the Indians state qualifying 4X400 relay team with Brodie Case, Shaun Smith and Kayden Page.

Seneca's Sean Sigler

Sean Sigler, jr., Seneca

Sigler finished second at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional in the pole vault and earned a medal after placing seventh at the state meet, setting two personal records during the latter. Earlier this spring at the Top Times meet he placed 10th.

Landin Stillwell

Landin Stillwell, jr., Somonauk

Stillwell was a Class 1A state qualifier in the 3200 last season and this past fall was a medalist at the state cross country meet. He was also part of the 4X800 state relay team along Jackson Brockway, Gunner Swenson and Caden Hamer.