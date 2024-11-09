Goodwill program helps veterans find jobs in Lee, Ogle, Whiteside counties

Goodwill Veterans Employment Readiness Specialist Elisabeth Henson of Sterling works with vets to help them find the resources they need, from employment to financial aid to training. (Alex Paschal)

STERLING – If you are a veteran in need of employment, Sterling’s Goodwill offers something that goes beyond discounted goods and clothing.

Goodwill’s Veteran Career Resource Program helps veterans find employment by providing one-on-one job readiness training, comprehensive support services and employment referrals in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

The program started in early 2023 and was spearheaded by Veterans Employment Readiness Specialist Elisabeth Henson, whose office sits tucked inside the corner of the Sterling Goodwill.

“Our program is designed to assist U.S. military veterans and that can mean a variety of things,” Henson said. “I can help them make a resume, do mock interviews, assist with job searches and more.”

The program is free and other support services include case management, transportation assistance, clothing for interviews and jobs, help obtaining a driver’s license or DD214, and more.

To enroll, applicants must be at least age 18 or older and be able to secure documentation (DD214 Member-4) proving they served at least 24 hours in the U.S. military. They will also need the ability to secure a valid driver’s license or ID, be willing to work in the community and complete all program requirements.

“The program has really taken off,” Henson said. “We actually had to cap my caseload a few weeks ago. We’re finally back to taking in referrals.”

Henson typically meets with clients weekly for up to an hour at a time but is also not afraid to go above and beyond to ensure a client’s success.

“I met with one participant for three and a half hours to do mock interviews and he got the job,” Henson said. “They don’t always get the job but we keep looking and eventually they find one if they’re willing to put in the work.”

Tara Wilson is a U.S. Army veteran who recently found success with the program.

“A friend of mine referred me to Elisabeth and she worked with me every week,” Wilson said. “Looking for a job on my own was terrible and I had been searching forever. She helped me update my resume and I finally got an interview for a security job in the area last Wednesday. Since then, I’m proud to say I got the job.”

The program also offers several free skills trainings and workshops for veterans throughout the year.

A skills training event on conflict resolution will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Sauk Valley Community College Riverview Conference Room, 173 State Route 2 in Dixon. Light snacks will be provided. Attendees are required to RSVP by the day before the event by calling 815-290-0987 or messaging VeteransProgram@goodwillni.org.

A Veteran Community Provider Meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the SVCC Riverview Conference Room. This bi-monthly meeting allows veterans to connect with agency leaders and discover other available services in the Sauk Valley area.

Goodwill’s program also hosts an annual job and resource fair where veterans can connect with employers and learn about educational programs, training opportunities and financial support.

For information on Goodwill’s Veteran Career Resource Program, call 815-632-3908 or visit Sterling Goodwill at 2216 E. Fourth St.