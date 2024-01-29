January 29, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Newman alum Kiley Sanders had career day at Iowa track meet: SVM SportShort for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Sauk Valley Sports Roundup (Shaw Local News Network)

2020 Newman Central Catholic graduate and Illinois State junior Kiley Sanders had a day to remember Jan. 19.

On Day 1 of the Larry Wieczorek Invite at the University of Iowa, Sanders recorded four track & field personal-bests between the high jump (1.66 meters), the 60-meter hurdles (9.56 seconds), the long jump (5.42m) and the women’s pentathlon (3,465 score).

Sanders, who previously attended Sauk Valley Community College, earned All-American honors in volleyball and track & field (heptathlon) for the Skyhawks.

Illinois State UniversitySauk ValleyPremiumSportsTrack and FieldNewman Central Catholic Preps
Dan Wussow

Dan Wussow

Dan is the sports editor for Sauk Valley Media. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI.