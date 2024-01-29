Newman alum Kiley Sanders had career day at Iowa track meet: SVM SportShort for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

2020 Newman Central Catholic graduate and Illinois State junior Kiley Sanders had a day to remember Jan. 19.

On Day 1 of the Larry Wieczorek Invite at the University of Iowa, Sanders recorded four track & field personal-bests between the high jump (1.66 meters), the 60-meter hurdles (9.56 seconds), the long jump (5.42m) and the women’s pentathlon (3,465 score).

Sanders, who previously attended Sauk Valley Community College, earned All-American honors in volleyball and track & field (heptathlon) for the Skyhawks.