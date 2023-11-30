Dixon High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces class of 2024

The Dixon High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will honor the 2024 class of inductees at the Hall of Fame reception on Feb. 3 at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.
The class of 2024 will also be recognized at the Dixon boys basketball game at Lancaster Gym later that evening.
The 2024 inductees are as follows:
- Winston McReynolds (Football – Class of 1925)
- Elwood McReynolds (Football/Basketball – Class of 1932)
- Tom Evett (Boys Basketball/Tennis – Class of 1978)
- Sarah Collins (Girls Basketball/Volleyball – Class of 1984)
- Becky Fisher (Girls Basketball/Volleyball – Class of 1990)
- Joe Jacobs (Football/Baseball – Class of 1992)
- Leonard Sharpe (Boys Basketball Coach 1929-1946)
- Bruce Scheidegger (Girls Basketball Coach 1991-97, Baseball Coach)
- Jenny Koch Kirchner (Girls Volleyball Coach 1997-2006)
- 1925 Football Team
- 1931 Football Team
- 1978-79 Girls Bowling Team
- 1979-80 Girls Bowling Team
- 2004-05 Volleyball Team
- 2005-06 Volleyball Team