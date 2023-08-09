Youth tennis: Team Westwood places 7th in Indianapolis

The Westwood Tennis Center’s Junior Team Tennis program had two teams qualify for the Midwest Sectional Championship, as the 18U and 14U teams played July 14-16 in Indianapolis. The teams consisted of players from various area high schools, including Dixon, Sterling, Newman, LaSalle-Peru and Geneseo. Back row, from left: assistant coach AJ Segneri, Logan Palmer (Newman HS), Brecken Peterson (Sterling HS), Andrew Bollis (L-P HS), Alex Slaymaker (Geneseo HS), Ellie Aitken (Sterling HS), Carlie Miller (L-P HS), Addison Arjes (Dixon HS), Grace Ferguson (Dixon HS), and head coach Jake Lipka. Front row, from left: Aaron Rivera (Challand MS), Joel Rhodes (Newman HS), Micah Peterson (Challand MS), Jenna Mustapha (Reagan MS), Brooklyn Arjes (Dixon HS) and Rachel Lance (Dixon HS). (Photo provided by Breanne Hunter)