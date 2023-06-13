June 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

SVM SportShorts for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Ty Reynolds
Sterling Golden Warriors logo

Sterling Golden Warriors

Sterling duo named to ICA All-State team

The Illinois Coaches Association released its 3A and 4A All-State softball teams on Monday, and a pair of Sterling players were named to the 3A squad.

Junior pitcher Sienna Stingley was a second-team selection, and senior outfielder Lauren Jacobs was a third-team honoree.

Three other Western Big 6 schools also had players earn spots on the teams. Geneseo had four selections, including first-teamer Jaelyn Lambin, a senior outfielder, while Rock Island added two players to the 3A team. United Township had three players earn spots on the 4A squad.

Area athletes earn medals at IESA 3A-4A state track meet

Several middle-school athletes from around the Sauk Valley brought home medals from the IESA Class 3A and 4A state track & field meet last month at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

In the Class 4A boys meet, Challand took third in the eighth-grade 4x400 (3:40.97), while Reagan’s Dean Geiger finished fifth in the eighth-grade 1,600 (4:41.19). Challand’s Luke Jackson placed eighth in the seventh-grade discus (112 feet, 0 inches).

In the 4A girls meet, Challand’s Kendall Barajas was fifth in the seventh-grade shot put (28-10) and sixth in the discus (84-7), while Reagan’s Ella Davidson placed eighth in the eight-grade shot put (30-3.5).

In the 3A boys seventh-grade meet, Riverdale’s Colton Clark won the state title in the 400 (54.77 seconds) and also finished fourth in the 200 (25.64). Riverdale was runner-up in the 4x100 (51.01) and took third in the 4x400 (4:01.36), while Nate Supan took third in the 1,600 (5:01.92) and Lucas Dunbar was eighth in the long jump (17-2). Morrison’s Gabe Dykhuizen was sixth in the long jump (17-10), and Rock Falls ran to eighth in the 4x200 (1:51.29).

In the 3A boys eighth-grade meet, Rock Falls’ Taeshawn Prince took third in the long jump (10-4.5), and Rock Falls finished fifth in the 4x200 (1:42.84). Riverdale was fifth in the 4x400 (3:51.13) and seventh in the 4x200 (1:42.94).

In the 3A girls seventh-grade meet, Riverdale’s Brooklyn Peterson took the state title in the shot put (34-9), and teammate Ava Gaulrapp was sixth in the 400 (1:05.00); Riverdale also took third in the 4x400 (4:29.89). Bureau Valley’s Mya Shipp finished second in the 400 (1:03.25) and sixth in the long jump (14-11.25).

In the 3A girls eighth-grade meet, Riverdale ran to a runner-up finish in the 4x400 (4:25.96) and a sixth-place finish in the 4x200 (1:55.68), while Jillian Murray was sixth in the 1,600 (5:38.74) and Amarah Coleman placed seventh in the discus (83-2).

Sauk ValleyPrep SportsHigh School SportsSoftballGirls SoftballIHSASterling PrepsTrack and Field
Ty Reynolds

Ty Reynolds

Ty is the Sports Editor at Sauk Valley Media, and has covered sports in the Sauk Valley for more than two decades.