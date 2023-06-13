SVM SportShorts for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Sterling duo named to ICA All-State team

The Illinois Coaches Association released its 3A and 4A All-State softball teams on Monday, and a pair of Sterling players were named to the 3A squad.

Junior pitcher Sienna Stingley was a second-team selection, and senior outfielder Lauren Jacobs was a third-team honoree.

Three other Western Big 6 schools also had players earn spots on the teams. Geneseo had four selections, including first-teamer Jaelyn Lambin, a senior outfielder, while Rock Island added two players to the 3A team. United Township had three players earn spots on the 4A squad.

Area athletes earn medals at IESA 3A-4A state track meet

Several middle-school athletes from around the Sauk Valley brought home medals from the IESA Class 3A and 4A state track & field meet last month at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

In the Class 4A boys meet, Challand took third in the eighth-grade 4x400 (3:40.97), while Reagan’s Dean Geiger finished fifth in the eighth-grade 1,600 (4:41.19). Challand’s Luke Jackson placed eighth in the seventh-grade discus (112 feet, 0 inches).

In the 4A girls meet, Challand’s Kendall Barajas was fifth in the seventh-grade shot put (28-10) and sixth in the discus (84-7), while Reagan’s Ella Davidson placed eighth in the eight-grade shot put (30-3.5).

In the 3A boys seventh-grade meet, Riverdale’s Colton Clark won the state title in the 400 (54.77 seconds) and also finished fourth in the 200 (25.64). Riverdale was runner-up in the 4x100 (51.01) and took third in the 4x400 (4:01.36), while Nate Supan took third in the 1,600 (5:01.92) and Lucas Dunbar was eighth in the long jump (17-2). Morrison’s Gabe Dykhuizen was sixth in the long jump (17-10), and Rock Falls ran to eighth in the 4x200 (1:51.29).

In the 3A boys eighth-grade meet, Rock Falls’ Taeshawn Prince took third in the long jump (10-4.5), and Rock Falls finished fifth in the 4x200 (1:42.84). Riverdale was fifth in the 4x400 (3:51.13) and seventh in the 4x200 (1:42.94).

In the 3A girls seventh-grade meet, Riverdale’s Brooklyn Peterson took the state title in the shot put (34-9), and teammate Ava Gaulrapp was sixth in the 400 (1:05.00); Riverdale also took third in the 4x400 (4:29.89). Bureau Valley’s Mya Shipp finished second in the 400 (1:03.25) and sixth in the long jump (14-11.25).

In the 3A girls eighth-grade meet, Riverdale ran to a runner-up finish in the 4x400 (4:25.96) and a sixth-place finish in the 4x200 (1:55.68), while Jillian Murray was sixth in the 1,600 (5:38.74) and Amarah Coleman placed seventh in the discus (83-2).