October 31, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Sauk Valley

Volleyball: Hot start, stellar serving power Newman past Newark in Class 1A Sectional semifinal

By Dan Wussow
The Newman bench celebrates a straight sets victory in the sectional semifinal Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 against Newark.

The Newman bench celebrates a straight-sets victory over Newark in the Class 1A Forreston Sectional semifinals on Monday night. The Comets won 25-13, 25-14 to advance to Wednesday's title match against River Ridge. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

FORRESTON – The Newman Comets came out firing in the opening set of their Class 1A Forreston Sectional semifinal Monday night against the Newark Norsemen, and finished strong in the second set to secure a 25-13, 25-14 win and a spot in the championship match.

The Comets raced to a 6-0 lead right away with the help of two Kennedy Rowzee kills, a Katie Grennan ace and a Jess Johns kill. That momentum continued for the rest of the set, as Johns hammered a kill for a 10-3 lead, Molly Olson served an ace for an 18-6 lead, and Grennan served three straight aces to close out the 25-13 first-set win.

“I think that really matters with everyone on the team. It brings the energy up, especially coming right from the start, and getting it to pick up really fast,” Grennan said of the immediate 6-0 run. “It brings a lot of energy to all the players.”

Photos from Newman vs. Newark 1A sectional semifinal ]

Newark started faster in the second set, but only kept pace for about half of it. Newman jumped out to a 4-0 lead right away on Grennan’s fifth and final ace, but the Norsemen clawed their way back, briefly tying it up at 6-6 on a Kiara Wesseh kill. Johns spiked a kill for a 7-6 lead shortly after, and it was all Comets from there.

Olson served her second ace for a 10-7 lead, then Rowzee crushed a kill to make it 17-12. Olson and Grennan slammed back-to-back kills for the 23rd and 24th points before a Newark hitting error sealed the 25-14 win.

Newman’s Kennedy Rowzee hammers a shot in the semifinal sectional game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 against Newark.

Newman’s Kennedy Rowzee hammers a shot as Newark's Kelly Christian (12) and Bre Dixon (11) go up for the block during their 1A Forreston Sectional semifinal match Monday night. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“I think when we start off strong, it just gives us that confidence,” Olson said. “And we never let off, we just kept pushing.”

“Just the trust in one another to get the ball over and in, that’s what we practice a lot,” Grennan said of the strong serving. “We do a good amount of serving to really get us going in games like these.”

Johns spiked seven kills and hit six digs, and Grennan served five aces, spiked three kills and dished 10 assists. Olson hit five digs, served two aces and dished eight assists, Rowzee hammered five kills, and Addison Foster added eight digs for the Comets, who served eight aces.

Lauren Ulrich led Newark with four kills and an ace, while Wessel spiked three kills and Kodi Rizzo added two kills.

Newark’s Lauren Ulrich plays the ball in the semifinal sectional game Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 against Newman.

Newark’s Lauren Ulrich sets the ball in Monday's 1A Forreston Sectional semifinal against Newman. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Girls VolleyballPremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsIHSANewman Central Catholic PrepsNewark Preps
Dan Wussow

Dan Wussow

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive. He also covers NIU football home games for the Daily Chronicle. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI. His work has been featured in a few USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin newspapers, including the Green Bay Press-Gazette and Oshkosh Northwestern.