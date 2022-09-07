SportShorts for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Another no-decision for Junis
Rock Falls native Jakob Junis pitched well but didn’t figure in the decision in the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Oracle Park.
Junis allowed three runs – two earned – and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, throwing 52 of his 78 pitches for strikes; he struck out five and walked two. He left with the game tied 3-3 in the top of the fifth; the Giants scored runs in the fifth and sixth to pull out the win.
On the season, Junis is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 18 games (15 starts). He has allowed 40 runs (39 earned) and 86 hits in 86 2/3 innings, with 76 strikeouts, 18 walks and three hit batsmen.
He is set to pitch the first game of a doubleheader in Milwaukee on Thursday. The Giants then play a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend.
Willman enjoys Huskie Stadium experience
Being back near his hometown and playing in front of a large contingent of family and friends was everything Cooper Willman had hoped for – except the game ending in the loss column.
Willman, a former Sterling standout and 2019 SVM Player of the Year, had two catches for 35 yards as his Eastern Illinois Panthers lost 34-27 to the NIU Huskies last Thursday in DeKalb.
It was the closest to home Willman has played since arriving at NIU in the fall of 2020, and several family members and friends took advantage of the opportunity to see the former Golden Warrior compete in a Division I football game.
“Oh, absolutely [it was as cool as I’d hoped],” Willman said. “After the game, went out and had about 30 people that were here for me, so that was cool to just experience and come back so close to home and see all them. The experience was crazy.
“I loved that we competed. Just couldn’t come up in the end, but I loved the experience, and it was great to be back.”
Al Morrison to host bags tournament
Al Morrison baseball in Dixon will be sponsoring a “Bags @ the Ballpark” event Sunday, Sept. 11 at Page Park.
Sign-up starts at 11 a.m, with the bags tournament beginning at noon. The winner’s bracket will be best-of-three, while the loser’s bracket will be one-game elimination. Cost is $40 per team for the competitive tournament, with a 50% payout to the winners. Those just wishing to play socially can field a team for $30, and prizes will be awarded.
Concessions will be available, and the Bears game will be shown during the tournament. A 50/50 raffle will also be held, and there will be challenge competitions as well. All proceeds go to Al Morrison Baseball.
Ladies league tees it up in Sterling
The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Hate ‘Em” in its weekly playday on Tuesday.
Mimi Boysen was the 18-hole winner, with Connie Wolber placing second. Boysen had the low gross, and Vicki Carlson had low putts.
Julie Pratt was the 9-hole winner, with Becky Dieterle and Ruth Heflebower tying for second. Pratt had the low gross, and Heflebower had low putts.
Carlson had a chip-in, Wolber was closest to the pin on the sixth hole, and Sandi Ivey made a birdie.
Seniors bowl throughout August
The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers met every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. through the month of August at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.
Individual high scorers were: Bill Bontz 191 game, 517 series; Connie Bontz 142, 414; Norma Burmeister 160, 427; Steve Byars 180, 489; Peg Carlton 142, 370; Chico Contreras 214, 547; Charlotte Dierdorff 121, 325; Anita Dunphy 183, 479; Dan Dunphy 201, 567; Ron Erickson 249, 687; Mike Imel 139, 401; Barb Jacobs 186, 478; Dave Jacobs 201, 480; Dick Janssen 188, 523; Bob Joyce 204, 498; Peggy K. 144, 414; Ron Meagher 188, 489; Cruz Rivera 179, 448; Jim Shuman 131, 372; Glenn Stroh 109, 237; Dee Szymanski 138, 389; Ed Webb 178, 411; Shirley Webb 121, 298; Charlie Warner 179, 421; Jay Wolf 197, 518; Barbara Young 138, 370; Gordon Young 182, 521.