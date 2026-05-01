Sinnissippi Centers Celebrates 60 Years of Service and Growth

In 2026, Sinnissippi Centers marks a significant milestone, celebrating 60 years of providing care and support to communities across northern Illinois. Founded on May 31, 1966, the organization began offering services just a few months later in July, operating out of two offices in Dixon and Sterling. At that time, Sinnissippi Centers served a four-county area that included Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties.

Over the past six decades, Sinnissippi Centers has grown alongside the communities it serves. What began as a provider focused on mental health treatment has expanded into a comprehensive behavioral healthcare organization. Today, Sinnissippi Centers operates seven offices across five counties, along with a drop-in center, four supervised-living apartment sites, and two recovery homes. This growth reflects an ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of individuals and families.

As May also marks Mental Health Awareness Month, the anniversary offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on both the progress made and the work that continues. Access to mental health services has become increasingly important, and organizations like Sinnissippi Centers play a vital role in ensuring that individuals have access to care, support, and resources when they need them.

Throughout its history, Sinnissippi Centers has focused on providing a wide array of behavioral healthcare services that promote stability, independence, and overall well-being. From counseling and crisis support to recovery programs and residential services, the organization continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong community-based approach.

Celebrating 60 years is not only about looking back, but also about looking ahead. As awareness around mental health continues to grow, Sinnissippi Centers remains dedicated to strengthening services, supporting recovery, and helping individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

For information about treatment and other resources at Sinnissippi Centers, please contact:

Sinnissippi Centers

Offices in Byron, Dixon, Freeport, Mt. Carroll, Oregon, Rochelle, & Sterling

Phone:(815) 284-6611

24-Hour Crisis:(800) 242-7642

sinnissippi.org