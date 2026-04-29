A Fresh New Chapter for Great Clips in Dixon

For nearly two decades, the Dixon Great Clips has been one of those familiar places people count on without much thought: a quick stop before a job interview, a school picture, a family gathering, or an ordinary Tuesday that simply called for a trim.

Opened on May 1, 2007, the salon has spent 19 years serving generations of Dixon residents from its original location. Now, as it approaches its next chapter, the business is preparing to move. Not far, but into a new space that reflects how much it has grown.

Beginning June 1, 2026, customers will find the Dixon Great Clips just across the street from its longtime home, in a newly constructed building next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The setting will be fresh, modern, and convenient, but the heart of the salon will remain the same: fast, affordable haircare delivered by stylists the community has come to know and trust.

The move is both practical and meaningful. After years of steady service, the new location offers a refreshed customer experience while preserving the same walk-in convenience, online check-in option, and dependable service that have made Great Clips a familiar name in Dixon.

To celebrate the grand opening, the salon will offer haircuts for just $4.99 throughout the month of June. The promotion serves as both a thank you to longtime customers and an invitation for new guests to visit the new space.

For many customers, the appeal of Great Clips has always been simple: skilled stylists, reasonable prices, and the ability to get a quality haircut without an appointment. As the Dixon location prepares to open its doors in a new building, that promise remains unchanged.

The address may be changing, but the mission is not. After nearly 20 years in Dixon, Great Clips is beginning a new chapter just steps from where it started, with the same commitment to convenience, value, and care that has defined its place in the community since 2007.

Dixon Great Clips

1603 S. Galena

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 284-4077

Great Clips Hair Salon in Dixon, IL - Dixon