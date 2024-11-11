CGH Home Nursing Earns SHPBestTM “Premier Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award –Four Years in a Row!

For the fourth year in a row, CGH Home Nursing has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2023 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2023 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers.

“SHP is proud to partner with organizations that put a high value on providing quality patient care, and we are honored to recognize the hard work and dedication of our top-performing customers with the annual SHPBest awards. These organizations deserve to be celebrated for their commitment to achieving new levels of excellence every year,” said Kevin Vogel, President of SHP.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by SHP for the seventh year in a row overall, and as a ‘Top 5% Premier Performer’ for the past four years,” said Denise Wooden MSN, RN, CDP, CRNI, Director of CGH Home Nursing.”Based solely on patient input from our five-county service area, this award is a credit to the professionalism and dedication of our entire home care team. Our patients are very important to us, and this recognition motivates us to continue offering home health services for the communities we serve.”

CGH Home Nursing cares for patients in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Carroll, and Bureau counties. The fully licensed and certified caregivers on the CGH Home Nursing team – including registered nurses, physical and occupational therapists, speech pathologists, social workers and home health aides – work directly with your physician to develop a personalized care plan, all in the comfort of your own home. For more information on CGH Home Nursing services, please call 815-622-0836 or visit www.cghmc.com/homenursing .

