Handy Tools for Fall Landscaping and Winter Prep

Although summer is still in full swing, autumn is right around the corner. Soon it will be time to close up the pool and do a few rounds of final fall cleanup to get your yard ready for winter. Fall is also a great time to give the lawn and garden a good refresher so that they’ll be better prepared for spring.

But to do the work, you’ll need the tools. Let’s look at some essentials to help you complete those final yard work tasks of the year.

Quality Rakes

Leaf rakes might sound obvious, but they are important for a healthy lawn. Not only do they help you rake up leaves and spread mulch, but they are a great tool for manually de-thatching turf. But the main reason rakes are so important is for leaf and debris removal. Allowing leaves to remain on the lawn can suffocate the grass and encourage fungal disease.

Leaf Blowers

If your lawn is too large to remove leaves manually with a rake, then tackle it with a quality leaf blower. Once you get the leaves blown into piles and bagged, you can finish any remaining areas with a rake.

Mulchers

You’ve collected huge leaf piles, but what now? If bagging and disposal isn’t an option, mulch them! This helpful tool takes leaf piles and quickly transforms them into organic mulch, which you can use to fill garden beds or compost piles.

Garden Gloves

A pair of gloves is often ignored – until your hands are dirty or full of blisters and scrapes. Heavy-duty work gloves are ideal for working with your hands outside. They will protect your skin and give you a better grip on your landscaping equipment.

Fall is the perfect time of year to prepare for winter’s weather, and if done right, will encourage a healthy, thriving lawn next spring.

