CGH Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Peter Sharis to Cardiac Cath Team

At CGH Medical Center, we are dedicated to offering quality, comprehensive cardiovascular services – 24/7/365. The CGH Cardiac Cath team, led by Twinkle Singh, FACC, FSCAI and Hassan Kieso, FACC, performed the first Index of Microcirculatory Resistance (IMR) procedure this past January.

CGH is the first and only hospital in the Sauk Valley area employing this method to assess the health of the smaller arteries in the heart and pinpoint microvascular disease.

In September, Peter Sharis, MD, FACC will be joining our Cardiology department. Dr. Sharis is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and specializes in interventional cardiology. He received his MD from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Sharis completed a residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. In addition, he completed fellowships in clinical cardiology in Boston. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the American College of Cardiology.

With the addition of Dr. Sharis, we have a dedicated team of outstanding providers, including five nurse practitioners, along with two 24/7 cath labs and a full-service cardiac rehab facility. We will work with you to maximize the health of your heart and continue to save lives in our community.

For more information about CGH’s Cardiology Services, including Cardiac and Nuclear Medicine, Heart Check, Cardiac Rehabilitation, and our state-of-the-art Cardiology Cath Labs, please visit cghmc.com/cardiology .

CGH Medical Center : 100 E. Le Fevre Road : Sterling, IL 61081 : 815.625.0400 : cghmc.com