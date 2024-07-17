CGH Medical Center Offers Robotic-Assisted Total Hip Replacement Surgery

CGH Medical Center keeps making history! On Wednesday, June 26, a team comprised of Dr. Jeff Thormeyer, FAAOS; Ethan Brooks, PA, PhD; Britney Zemke, RN; Canaan Ross, RN; Karley Bonnell, MA; and Alyssa Norman, CRNA performed the first CGH robotic-assisted total hip replacement with the Stryker Mako Robotic Arm. This news follows the first robotic-assisted total knee replacement performed by Dr. Shawn Hanlon on May 30.

CGH is the only hospital in the Sauk Valley area to offer Mako SmartRobotics for total hip and knee replacements. This advancement in joint surgery transforms the way total hip and knee replacements are performed. Mako SmartRobotics utilizes 3D CT-based planning and AccuStop haptic technology to help surgeons plan for better outcomes, such as less pain and quicker recovery times.

Mako total hip replacement is for individuals who experience severe hip pain or stiffness resulting from non-inflammatory degenerative joint disease (including osteoarthritis, traumatic arthritis, or avascular necrosis), rheumatoid arthritis, or post-traumatic arthritis. It is also an option for those who haven’t experienced adequate relief with conservative treatment options, like bracing, medication, or joint fluid supplements.

We are proud to be the only hospital to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in the Sauk Valley area, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to provide CGH patients with outstanding healthcare!

For more information on Mako total hip replacements, call our Orthopaedics Department at (815) 625-4790 or visit www.cghmc.com/makohip .

