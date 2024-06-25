Physical Rehabilitation at Morrison Community Hospital

By definition, physical rehabilitation is a medical specialty that helps people regain body functions they lost due to medical conditions or injury. Most people are familiar with P.T., but maybe not as much with occupational therapy and speech language therapy. Many have experience receiving physical therapy after an accident, medical condition, or surgery. Low back pain, balance problems, injuries of the muscles and joints, and joint replacements are very common reasons for people to receive physical therapy services.

However, there are many other conditions which are not as common that can benefit from physical therapy. Some of these include, but are not limited to:

Vertigo, dizziness, imbalance (vestibular therapy)



Pulmonary rehabilitation to improve respiratory function and endurance



Cancer rehabilitation following radiation, chemotherapy or surgery



Neuromuscular re-education in cases of CVA, head injuries, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s



Incontinence (pelvic floor rehab)



Wheelchair/scooter fitting, positioning, and training



Return to work conditioning and functional capacity evaluations



Sports rehabilitation, improve sports performance



Jaw, TMJ-related problems



We are pleased to offer such services at the Physical Rehabilitation Department located at Morrison Community Hospital.

While most insurances require a physician referral to cover therapy services, an initial evaluation can be performed without a referral to determine what services are needed and then request approval from your insurance company. Any questions are always welcome; you can contact us at 815-772-5548.

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com