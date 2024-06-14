Renting Commercial Equipment for DIY Cleaning Projects

Now that summer is here and you’re ready to enjoy your outdoor space, you may have noticed some grime on your patio, or deep dirt in your driveway or sidewalks. Or on the inside, you’re probably tired of those stubborn stains in your carpet. Maybe you even have big landscaping work in mind that needs heavy-duty equipment.

If you’re ready to tackle a bigger project, or finish something you left off your spring cleaning checklist because you didn’t have the right equipment on hand, Ace Rental Place has you covered. Renting the right tools is a quick and easy way to get exactly what you need for the job. Here are some of the most common types of equipment available to rent:

Pressure Washers

One of the most common rental items are quality pressure washers. Available in both gas and electric format, these washers are ideal for cleaning decks, patios, sidewalks, driveways, or the siding and windows of your house. Talk with our team to find the right model for your project.

Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Another popular rental for any time of year are commercial-grade carpet cleaners and floor equipment. Ace has the ideal tools for removing stains and bringing life back into your old carpet, no matter the style. For hardwood, laminate or tile, you’ll have your choice of durable sanders, scrapers, buffers, polishers and more.

Landscaping Equipment

If you need heavier equipment for a big yard cleanup, renting is a good option. Our team can help you select from an array of lawn and garden equipment including aerators, mowers, leaf blowers, edgers, tillers, and other tools and accessories.

Need something else?

Whatever your big DIY project needs, we have the rental option for you, including party rentals; trailers; tractors, backhoes and excavators; pumps and generators; compressors; plumbing and electrical; ladders and scaffolding; and much more.

For more information, please visit acerentalplacedixon.com or call us at 815-288-7368.

Ace Rental Place

Ace Hardware & Outdoor Center

900 N Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

