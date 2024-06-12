Join Us for SVCC’s "College for Kids" Summer Enrichment Program

Are you tired of the same old summer routine every year? Are you looking for something new and exciting to do during your break from school? Look no further than the SVCC “College for Kids” Summer Enrichment Classes.

This is not your average summer program. Our classes offer a unique and engaging learning experience for students entering 3rd through 8th grades. With a wide range of courses, there’s something for everyone. Plus, our courses are taught by experienced and enthusiastic instructors who will make learning fun and interactive.

Ever wanted to solve mysteries like a detective? Try our “Forensic Frenzy” or “Junior CIS Investigator” class, where you’ll learn about fingerprinting, DNA analysis, and more.

Interested in exploring nature? Our “Nature Explorers” course will take you on a journey to discover and appreciate environmental stewardship.

For those who love science and technology, we have classes like “Young Engineers” and “Art of Science,” where students can explore the fundamentals of engineering or scientific theory.

Our “Future Chefs” class will teach aspiring chefs how to make delicious dishes from different cuisines.

But it’s not all academic—we also offer courses on creativity and self-expression, such as “Get Up and Dance” and “DIY Bottle Terrariums.” These classes allow students to tap into their artistic side while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Our College for Kids is not just about learning. It’s also about making new friends and having fun. Our skilled teachers create a safe and welcoming environment where students can express themselves freely and build confidence.

With flexible schedules and affordable prices, our summer classes are the perfect way to keep your child engaged and enriched during their break from school.

So why not make this summer one to remember by enrolling your child in our College for Kids program? Sign up now at www.svcc.edu/cfk and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu