Launch Your Career in Emergency Medical Services with Our Paramedic Program

Sauk Valley Community College is proud to announce the launch of our new Paramedic Program, a significant step towards addressing the current shortage of trained professionals in our region. This program emphasizes the critical role of paramedics, not just in emergency care but also in the broader healthcare landscape.

Paramedic programs like ours are increasingly vital, particularly in rural communities where access to healthcare can be limited. Our program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to manage severe and life-threatening situations in out-of-hospital settings. This includes providing immediate care, administering medication, and transporting patients to medical facilities.

In addition to ambulance services, our graduates will have opportunities for employment in fire departments, hospitals, and rescue departments. The demand for paramedics continues to rise as the population ages and the frequency of emergencies increases.

To provide maximum flexibility, we’ve structured the program so that Clinical I and Field I hours can be completed during non-scheduled classroom/lab days. Students can balance their studies with other commitments without compromising their educational journey.

Upon completion of the didactic portion of the program, students will move on to the Clinical II and Field II portions of the course. These sections offer even more hands-on experience, providing students with invaluable exposure to real-life paramedic duties.

Finally, after completing our program, students can apply for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians-Paramedic (NREMT-P) exam. Passing this exam is essential to becoming a certified paramedic, opening the door to a rewarding career in emergency medical services.

We invite you to join us at Sauk Valley Community College and take the first step towards a fulfilling career as a paramedic. Register for an upcoming information session scheduled for January 31, 2024. Together, we can make a real difference in our community’s health and well-being.

For more information, please visit svcc.edu/paramedic .

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu