CGH Medical Center’s ADA-Recognized Diabetes Education Helps Boost Confidence

Diabetes occurs when your blood glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. High blood glucose can lead to health problems such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage, and eye problems (including blindness).

Managing your diabetes can help prevent or delay these diabetes-related health problems. The good news is that the steps you should take to manage your diabetes can also help lower your chances of having heart disease or a stroke.

These include:

Stopping smoking or using other tobacco products.



Managing your A1C, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.



Developing or maintaining healthy lifestyle habits — be more physically active and learn ways to manage stress.



Taking medicines as prescribed by your doctor.



All of this takes work, but it’s work you don’t have to do all by yourself! At CGH Medical Center, our dietitians and diabetes specialists are dedicated to helping people with diabetes live independent, satisfying lives.

As the only Diabetes Education Program in the area (outside of Rochelle, Rockford and the Quad Cities) that has been recognized and accredited by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for nearly 15 years, we can help you gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive with diabetes. The treatments we offer - and our diabetes education that consistently exceeds ADA recommendations - can help you manage your everyday, routine diabetes decisions. And that can free you up to enjoy your life just a little bit more.

Our CGH Diabetes Educators/Dietitians team includes Nicole Shepard, RN, BSN, Diabetes Educator, Ashley Kannenberg, RDN, LDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and Ashley Scanlan, RN, BSN, CDCES, Certified Diabetes Educator. As CGH’s Certified Diabetes Educator, Ashley helps educate our patients on new equipment, including insulin pump starts and continuous blood glucose monitors.

For more information on our ADA-recognized Diabetes Center, visit www.cghmc.com/diabetes .

