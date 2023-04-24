CGH Ready Care: Your Choice for Urgent Care

CGH Medical Center is proud to reintroduce your convenient urgent care option in the Sauk Valley! CGH Ready Care, located on the lower level of the CGH Downtown Clinic, is there when you need prompt medical attention for a minor injury or illness.

Although appointments are preferred, walk-in treatment is available for everyday illness and injury — including colds, flu and upper respiratory infections, along with treatment for sprains and strains. (Patients with appointments have priority over walk-ins, so walk-in patients may experience a longer wait time.)

“We continue to encourage patients to check with their primary care physician’s office first, as many offices are able to schedule same- or next-day appointments for minor illnesses,” said Shane Brown, Vice-President, Physician Services & Clinic Operations. “But our CGH Ready Care Clinic is here to help in their absence or if their schedules cannot accommodate immediate needs. We are committed to improving the health and well-being of people in the communities we serve and hope the services provided at this clinic meet and exceed our patients’ needs and expectations.”

CGH Ready Care is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM–5:30 PM (closed for lunch from noon–1 PM), and Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM–1:30 PM. For more information and updates, visit cghmc.com/readycare.