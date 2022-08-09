Apple Cider Run – 3rd Annual ½ Marathon

7:24 Fitness is excited to announce the return of the Apple Cider Run. This fun event will take place on October 8th and will feature a 5k run or walk, a 10k run, and a 1/2 marathon run. The course will begin and end at Selmi’s in beautiful Rock Falls, Illinois.

The first marathon was held in 490 BC at the site of the Battle of Marathon. The legend goes that a Greek soldier named Pheidippides ran from Marathon to Athens to deliver the news of the Greek victory. Unfortunately, Pheidippides collapsed and died after completing his mission.

This legendary story inspired the modern marathon, and the first modern marathon was held in 1896 at the first modern Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. The marathon has been a part of the Olympic Games ever since.

Marathons have become increasingly popular, with hundreds of thousands running them worldwide each year. Many runners see the marathon as a challenging physical and mental endurance test.

The Apple Cider Run is an excellent distance for runners of all levels, as it is a half marathon that is 21.09 kilometers long (13.1 miles). The 5k or 10k options may be your speed if you’re not a seasoned runner. Runners come from all walks of life, and of all ages and abilities.

No matter which distance you choose, the Apple Cider Run will be an excellent opportunity to get outside and enjoy the autumn leaves while getting some exercise. The Apple Cider Run is a fantastic way to get involved in the community and support the United Way of Whiteside County while having fun or winning.

So, even if you don’t call Rock Falls home, we welcome you to come and join us for this fantastic event. Sign up at svappleciderrun.com today to take advantage of early bird pricing, and we’ll see you on October 8th.

Call 815-564-9000 today to build a solid foundation for a healthier you on the Rock for coaching, support, or developing a routine.

7:24 Fitness on the Rock

107 ½ 1st Ave.

Rock Falls, IL 61071

815-564-9000

https://724fitnessontherock.com/