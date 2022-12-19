Sheriff: Man shot in drug-related home invasion wanted after escaping GPS monitor

NELSON - Police are looking for an Erie man shot in self-defense and charged with home invasion who is now facing more charges after removing his GPS monitor, according to the Lee County Sheriff.
On Oct. 16 at 11:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson for a report of an individual that had been shot in the throat, and they later found the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of South Butler Street.
[ Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting in Nelson ]
Jake Verkruysse, 41, of Erie, was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the throat, and he was airlifted to a Rockford area hospital for stabilization and further treatment, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release.
[ Shooting victim may be facing charges in Sunday’s incident in Nelson ]
Verkruysse and two others were arrested last week in connection with the incident, which investigators say was drug-related. Verkruysse was charged with home invasion, mob action and criminal damage to property less than $500. Bond was set at $150,000, and he was released on a recognizance bond due to ongoing medical conditions.
As a condition of his release, Verkruysse was fitted with a GPS monitoring device and was to be confined to his residence in Erie, Whelan said. He was only authorized to leave for court appearances or previously approved medical appointments.
Verkruysse removed the GPS monitoring system during the early morning hours Saturday, and a new arrest warrant was issued on charges of escape and failure to comply with a condition of the electronic monitoring or home detention program. Bond on the new charges is set at $500,000.
“Investigators are actively pursuing leads to place Verkruysse back into custody,” Whelan said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 that leads to an arrest.
James L. Ballard, 45, of Dixon, was arrested Friday and charged with mob action and criminal damage to property under $500. Ballard posted bond, which was set at $20,000, and he is currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon in a 2018 case in Whiteside County.
Lisa R. Johnson, 41, of Dixon, turned herself in on Friday at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after being charged with mob action and criminal damage to property less than $500. Johnson posted bond, which was set at $20,000, and is also on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for residential burglary in a 2020 Lee County case.
According to the release:
“The charges from this incident allege that the three individuals went to the residence in the 400 block of Butler Street without lawful authority, for the purpose of doing violence to the person or property. It is also alleged that they inflicted injury to the person or property.
“As a result of the unlawful assembly at the residence, the occupant took possession of a firearm to protect themselves. Verkruysse was shot after he entered the residence in a forceful manner. The use of deadly force in this instance has been reviewed by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and has been deemed as justified. Investigators believe that the incident appears to be drug related.”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted throughout this investigation by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Dixon Police Department, the Erie Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.