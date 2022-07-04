Petunia Festival mainstay Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers celebrated for 58 years of performances

Lyle Grobe, seated in front of percussionist Dennis Milby, performs on Sunday from the Stella main stage at the Dixon Petunia Festival. The Dixon City Council proclaimed Sunday as Lyle Grobe day in recognition of his string of performances at 58 Petunia Festivals. In 1968, Grobe recorded the festival anthem "It''s Petunia Time in Dixon" and in 2009 was the grand marshal for the parade.