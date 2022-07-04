July 04, 2022
Petunia Festival mainstay Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers celebrated for 58 years of performances

Grobe receives city proclamation

By Rachel Rodgers
Lyle Grobe, seated in front of percussionist Dennis Milby, performs on Sunday from the Stella main stage at the Dixon Petunia Festival. The Dixon City Council proclaimed Sunday as Lyle Grobe day in recognition of his string of performances at 58 Petunia Festivals. In 1968, Grobe recorded the festival anthem "It''s Petunia Time in Dixon" and in 2009 was the grand marshal for the parade.

DIXON – There hasn’t been a Petunia Festival without Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers.

Sunday marked Grobe’s 58th performance in the annual Dixon festival, including its inception, and he’s performed professionally for north of 67 years.

Lyle Grobe, band leader of the Rhythm Ramblers, performs Sunday from the Stella main stage as part of the Dixon Petunia Festival. Grobe was the grand marshal for the Petunia Festival parade in 2009.

More than half a century ago, Grobe recorded the festivals anthem “It’s Petunia Time In Dixon,” written by Orville Westgor, and this will likely be his last year performing the event’s signature song.

Dixon City Councilman Mike Venier presented Grobe with a proclamation marking July 3 as Lyle Grobe Day and honoring his longtime dedication to the festival and local music scene.

A couple dances during the performance of Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers on Sunday in front of the Stella main stage at the Dixon Petunia Festival.

“We congratulate Lyle and his Ryhthm Ramblers for their contributions to the Dixon music scene for so many years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Venier said.

All of the Petunia Festival staff also signed a card thanking Grobe.

Grobe recognized all of those who work the festival and make it a reality each year.

The 85-year-old Polo man grew up in Woosung and Grand Detour, and began playing music in the mid-1950s.

He’s performed across the region, including playing as a regular at the Sterling Moose and clubs throughout the Sauk Valley.

A crowd of more than a 100 congregates under shade trees and tents to listen to Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers perform Sunday from the Stella main stage at the Dixon Petunia Festival. Grobe has appeared at all 58 Petunia Festivals, recorded the festival's anthem in 1968 and was the parade's grand marshal in 2009.

A crowd of more than a 100 congregates under shade trees and tents to listen to Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers perform Sunday from the Stella main stage at the Dixon Petunia Festival. Grobe has appeared at all 58 Petunia Festivals, recorded the festival's anthem in 1968 and was the parade's grand marshal in 2009. The band includes Lisa Allen-Grobe, Marvin Kunde, Dennis Milby, Frank Evans and Jim Miller. (Troy Taylor)

Lisa Allen-Grobe on vocals smiles before singing a number with Lyle Grobe and the Rhythm Ramblers on Sunday during the Petunia Festival.

