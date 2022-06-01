Goodfellows of Lee County commemorates new home during open house

DIXON – Goodfellows of Lee County celebrated a milestone in its 110-year history helping community members Tuesday by opening its new home.

The charitable organization hosted an open house and blessing for its new location at the former Lincoln Avenue Church of God, 704 S. Lincoln Ave. in Dixon.

Goodfellows is most known for helping hundreds of families during the holiday season with gifts and food vouchers, but it also gives away furniture, clothing, books and other household items to those in need.

A blessing of the new facility took place Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

The group spent about 2 years trying to find a permanent home, and 66 properties later, a congregation member from Lincoln Avenue Church of God reached out about plans to move the church to property across from Sauk Valley Community College.

“When we first started two and half to three years ago, we thought wow, what a mountain to climb, but we knew we could stick together and push forward,” Goodfellows President Clara Harris said. “It’s such a blessing.”

The facility will be opened in mid-December for their Christmas clients. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Goodfellows purchased the property earlier this year, and the Dixon City Council designated the organization with a special-use zoning for a charitable resource center.

“People believe in what we do, and without the support of all the people who want to make a difference in other people’s lives, we wouldn’t be where we are at now,” Harris said. “We can’t thank them enough for 110 years of faithful support.”

The nonprofit also assists with many organizations and events including Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Sheriff, YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Teen Turf, Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way of Lee County, Dixon PADS Shelter, Dixon Food Pantry, as well as area schools and churches.

“The need for us to be in the community serving others is great; we’re the hope they have,” she said. “We are the hands up for those in need.”

Goodfellows caters to all ages from newborns on up. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

In 2019, Goodfellows moved from its location in the lower level of 113 S. Peoria Ave. to a temporary home at the Franklin Grove Church of the Brethren, 121 W. North St.

Call 815-973-5135 or go to goodfellowsil.org for more information, to donate, or to volunteer for the Goodfellows of Lee County, a 501c3 charitable organization.