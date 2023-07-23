Letter: Thank you

To the Editor,

As chairman of the Rock River Garden Club Parade Float Committee, I would like to thank the following individuals and businesses who contributed time and materials to the construction of this year’s Petunia Festival Parade float. Their generosity is greatly appreciated.

The volunteers and supporters were Kitson Auctioneering, Anne’s Garden Center, Woodlawn Landscapes and Design, Reeley Contractors, Greater Life Church, Sherwin-Williams, Robin Canode and Laura Brown. Special thanks to the parade judges for the award of Best Float.

James J. Brown

Dixon