Letter: Republicans putting gun rights first?

I recently saw a bumper sticker that said “Pro God, Pro Gun, Pro Life.” The sticker confused me until I remembered some statistics I read last year.

Gallup published a poll on Americans abortion views in 2022. It found that 52% of Republicans believed that abortion should be legal in some circumstances, and 22% believed it should be illegal. Republicans also responded with 14% saying abortion should be legal most situations and 10% saying abortions whould be legal in all situations.

In a poll taken by CBS and YouGov after the Uvalde shooting, 44% of Republicans said mass shootings should be accepted as part of society.

So, it’s fine to pass old anti-abortion laws, but we can’t pass reasonable restrictions on the 423 million owned firearms, including the semiautomatic handguns and rifles?

There are legal requirements for owning and driving a vehicle. The restrictions include passing written and driving tests, registering a vehicle, paying annual license fees and maintaining a minimum insurance amount. Also, certain vehicles aren’t allowed on public roads.

So, why isn’t it reasonable to think that there should be similar gun ownership requirements? Are those Republicans saying that gun rights are more important than the right to drive a car or a child’s right to life?

Antoinette Vella

Dixon