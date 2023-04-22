Letter: What kind of library does Dixon want?

The Dixon Public Library is searching for a new director after the current one announced his resignation. Due to the debate over whether certain books should be banned, it’s time for Dixon to decide what kind of library we want.

Do we want a director who has no problem removing a book because someone thinks it’s unfit to read? Do we want to engage in a national debate on what books should be available to the public? Otherwise, whoever is hired will find themselves dealing with what has become a hot local and nationwide topic.

According to the American Library Association, the number of reported book challenges almost doubled from 2021 to 2022. There were 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022. In 2021, there were 729 challenges. The ALA notes that not all book ban requests are reported, so the real numbers are higher.

Book banning is not new. Classics such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee and “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck have been banned several times. The people who have called for book bans have not been well portrayed in history books.

In the interest of giving the new director a chance, Dixon needs to decide what kind of library it wants before they arrive.

Greg Smith

Dixon