Letter: Former neighbor can’t vote for Considine, but wishes he could

To the Editor:

There have been a number of letters written concerning the attributes of Dennis Considine and what qualifies him to be mayor of Dixon. Considine is “honest beyond reproach, sincere, frugal, hardworking, and smart.” These are all elements that would make him a great mayor.

I was Considine’s neighbor for over 10 years. He has all of the qualifications that have been mentioned. He loves Dixon with his heart and soul. If anything qualifies him to be mayor, that does.

While I live nearby and still own property in Dixon, I cannot vote in the mayoral election. If I could, I would vote for Considine.

Tony Valentino

Rock Falls