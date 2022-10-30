Letter: How much money did Timber Creek lose?

To the Editor:

After reading the Oct. 19 Telegraph article on the city of Dixon’s donation of $400,000 to Kreider for the renovation of the Timber Creek golf course, I feel a lot of trepidation.

While I understand that Kreider does a lot of good work helping people in this area, I would like to see a lot more information on the past financial history of Timber Creek in this article.

The article stated the course had been losing money for some time before it was purchased; the question is how much?

The Telegraph owes it to your readers and the citizens of Dixon to provide that information.

The article stated that fewer than 100 golfers are currently members, which is disconcerting.

I would hope that the City Council also provided information, such as how many rounds have been played each year, if the restaurant has much business, and more, so we can form an opinion on whether this is throwing good money after bad.

David Wyman

Dixon