Letter: Vote Mike Lewis for Whiteside County sheriff

To the Editor:

Our home and shop were robbed in March 2020. When called, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department advised that “no deputy would come on scene, nor any fingerprints would be taken due to a State ISP mandate during the Coronavirus scare.” Seriously? Jewelry, 26 guns, three crossbows, high-powered binoculars, ammunition, and a three-inch chainsaw were stolen, along with damage to buildings and our home.

The total loss and damages were over $60,000. We were devastated and felt violated. Even more frightening is the fact that the burglars knew where and what to look for. There isn’t a doubt that it was someone we know. We were just too trusting and now have security cameras. We suggest everyone do the same.

We know our previous sheriffs, Butch Kimmel and Roger Schipper, would never have allowed 26 guns to be floating around Whiteside County without a thorough investigation. Sheriff John Booker never returned our phone calls, nothing was written in the newspapers, nothing was placed on CrimeStoppers, and most surrounding police departments were also never made aware of the theft until we took the list around. We never saw a deputy.

Why would anyone want John Booker to run for a second term as sheriff? What crimes were solved during his term?

Vote for Mike Lewis and let’s see what a difference he can make for Whiteside County. He will fight crime and keep Whiteside County safe.

Steve and Betty Marschang

Sterling