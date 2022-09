I agree wholeheartedly with the letter (”Make violence against all children an issue,” Sept. 10 Sauk Valley Weekend).

It is unsettling that Gov. JB Pritzker is making abortion a key point of his campaign platform. His stance clearly demonstrates a callous, selfish disregard for human life.

In less than 60 days, we, the people of Illinois, can take back our state by voting out Pritzker and others who share his progressive ideology.

Mark Maronde

Dixon