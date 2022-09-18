Letter: Everyone needs to mind their own uterus

To the Editor:

The letter “Make violence against all children an issue (Sauk Valley Weekend, Sept. 10)” has opinions on what constitutes “violence.”

It is violent to force a woman to continue a pregnancy she does not wish to continue. Pregnancy can be very dangerous to the health and life of women, and completing the gestation process comes with a lifelong financial, physical and emotional obligation.

The number one cause of maternal mortality is murder, women killed by men when they don’t wish to support their progeny (2021 study by Obstetrics & Gynecology).

Everyone needs to learn to mind their own uterus.

The only abortion you get to decide on is your own.

Diane Perry

Dixon