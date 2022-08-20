Letter: Thank you from Sinnissippi Centers

On behalf of Sinnissippi Centers, I would like to thank all our sponsors, golfers, staff and board volunteers, the staff and management of Rock River GAP, and others who made the 30th Sinnissippi Centers’ Golf Open a success. While we can’t mention them all, we would like to put the spotlight on a few of the organizations and individuals: Ken Nelson Auto Group, Sauk Valley Bank, CGH Medical Center, Genoa Healthcare, Grot Imaging Studios, Kaleel’s, KSB Hospital, Pinney Printing, Larry and Ann Prindaville, Sterling Federal Bank, and Streamwood Behavioral Health Systems. Thanks to everyone who came and helped us raise funds to support individuals with substance use disorders and mental illnesses.

Andrew Jackson

Dixon