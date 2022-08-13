Letter: In plain words, respect humanity

To the Editor:

How do we respect the individual and encourage them to be their best?

I’m specifically addressing the LGBTQIA books displayed at the Dixon Public Library and the plans to open a drug-recovery home.

Young people have questions. Many of them have no one with whom to talk to. Books can bring answers of “no” as well as “yes.”

Recovery from drug addiction requires them to completely turn around their lives. With support, they are getting jobs, learning how to spend leisure time in a new way, and preparing to live in the community again. They want to be productive members of society. They need encouragement, not fear of neighbors’ decreasing property values.

I saw a sticker on a minivan that said, “Pray to End Abortion.” Perhaps there should be one, “Pray to Respect Life.”

In plain words, we need to respect humanity. It’s that simple.

Margaret Tyne

Polo