Letter: Thank you volunteers, power-line crew

To the Editor:

As chairman of the Rock River Garden Club Parade Float Committee, I would like to thank the following individuals and businesses who contributed time and materials to the construction of this year’s Petunia Festival Parade float. Their generosity is greatly appreciated.

The volunteers and supporters were Kitson Auctioneering, Anne’s Garden Center, Woodlawn Landscapes and Design, Reely Contractors, Greater Life Church, Laura Brown, Robin Canode, the Chad Smith family (and Grace) and the Jeremy Vance family.

Special thanks to the parade judges for the award as Runner-Up Best Float and to ComEd for its prompt response to downed power lines on North Court Street, allowing us to get the float up to the parade lineup on time.

James Brown

Dixon