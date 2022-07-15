Letter: Solving inflation

I’ve heard many Republicans, most notably U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, state that we should be holding hearings on inflation instead of Jan. 6.

Moreover, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, is refusing to support a bipartisan bill that would make the United States more competitive against China in semiconductor manufacturing, which caused Intel to pull the plug on the groundbreaking of a planned Ohio plant. He’s reportedly has refused to support the bill unless Democrats drop their reconciliation bill that would cut the deficit, contain drug prices and extend Medicare solvency.

This brought to mind something my auditor-in-charge would say when I worked for the Naval Audit Service: “Don’t bring me any problems unless you bring me solutions.”

So, Republicans, tell me again: What are your solutions to combat inflation?

Antoinette Vella

Dixon