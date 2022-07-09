Letter: Overturning legal precedent is not uncommon

To the Editor:

The creation of the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights has been interesting to observe. The overturning of legal precedent is not uncommon. It has taken place more than 140 times.

If not, we would still have slavery in this country. However, when the court has made a legal error and distorts the law, the Court should take action and resolve the dispute.

The right to life is self-evident, the most basic of all rights. The Declaration of Independence clearly states this as an unalienable right. But the right to abortion is not addressed in the Constitution.

Therefore, the 6-3 decision was logically and legally correct. The issue goes back to the states, where it belongs. Each state can allow, limit or ban the practice.

William Stotzer

Dixon