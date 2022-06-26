Letter: Fritts will roll up his sleeves, work with constituents

To the Editor:

This is a time to vote for someone who will roll up his sleeves and sit face to face and work with you, the constituent. Brad Fritts is on the ballot for state representative in the 74th District. He has a goal to help Illinois be the state we know it can be, a state where people will want to move to, not from. Brad has the fire in his belly to fight for Illinois, a person who will listen and take an active role in problem-solving on state and local levels. I look forward to sitting at a round table discussing health care issues with Brad.

Bonnie O’Connell

Dixon