Letter: Why can’t we regulate gun control?

Recently, I listened to a clip of an interview by Former Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1991. In it, he states that that the Second Amendment begins by stating “A well regulated militia.”

I will concede the term “well regulated” is a qualitative term. But why can’t we use the standards of regulations applied to abortions to regulating the sales of guns and ammunition?

States legislated requirements for waiting periods and counseling. Why can we not apply the same standards of regulations to gun ownership: a 72-hour waiting period and counseling by police.

Or maybe those states that are banning abortion should also ban gun ownership. After all, a life is a life before or after it is born. Just ask the parents at Sandy Hook, Parkland, and now Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas what their definition of pro-life is.

Antoinette Vella

Dixon